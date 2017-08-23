Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers will perform in Ridgefield for the first time at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 The band mixes sounds of Americana and Texas-tinged swing, which are woven with exotic rhythmic concepts culled from Hunt’s time studying in India.

Prior to recording its most recent album, the entire band traveled to India to study and practice music, meditation and philosophy.

This free concert has been partially underwritten by the law firm of Cohen & Wolf, P.C. and the rain venue is St. Stephens.