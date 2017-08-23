The Ridgefield Press

Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers to make CHIRP debut Thursday

By The Ridgefield Press on August 23, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers

Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers will perform in Ridgefield for the first time at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 The band mixes sounds of Americana and Texas-tinged swing, which are woven with exotic rhythmic concepts culled from Hunt’s time studying in India.

Prior to recording its most recent album, the entire band traveled to India to study and practice music, meditation and philosophy.

This free concert has been partially underwritten by the law firm of Cohen & Wolf, P.C. and the rain venue is St. Stephens.

Related posts:

  1. Free parking: Should organizers of events pay for enforcement?
  2. Concerts at Schlumberger? Parking problems could force relocation
  3. First CHIRP concert of the season moved to Playhouse
  4. CHIRP concert moved indoors — again — Tuesday night

Tags: ,

Previous Post RVNA Today: What is Rhabdomyolysis?
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress