Mary Harold, Rhonda Gentry, Mary Pat Devine, Pam Stoddart and Chris Perry, all members of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, will be guest bartenders at Gallo Ristorante Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. to mark the kickoff to 2017 Art Walk festivities beginning Friday, Aug. 25.

The Guild will be raffling off a painting by Allison Meyler. For more information, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.