The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will host Third Saturday on Saturday, Aug. 19. Museum admission will be free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family-friendly art-making activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. An “Artists on Artists” exhibition tour will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. led by Aldrich teaching artist Jahmane.

This will be the final opportunity to see the museum’s current solo exhibitions for free which close on Sept. 4.