New sessions of yoga start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Gentle Beginner Yoga meets Mondays, Sept. 18-Nov. 6 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. and costs $84.

Very Gentle Yoga meets Thursdays, Sept. 28-Nov. 2 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. and costs $73.

Morning Yoga Kick start meets Mondays, Sept. 18-Oct. 23 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. ($62) and Wednesdays, Sept. 20-Nov. 1 from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. ($84).

Vinyasa Slow Flow Yoga meets Tuesdays, Sept. 26-Oct. 24 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. and costs $62.

Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.