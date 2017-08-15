The Woodcock Nature Center will host its annual fund-raiser, Under the Harvest Moon, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m., at at Woodcock’s pavilion, 54 Deer Run Road.

Chef Sarah Bouissou will be preparing food with produce supplied by Millstone Farm, Simpaug Farm, and The Hickories. No. 109 Cheese and Wine will provide artisanal cheese samplings, and wine and beer will be offered by Cellar XV and Two Roads Brewery.

Nod Hill Brewery will provide craft beer tastings.

Tickets are $80 and may be purchased at woodcocknaturecenter.org