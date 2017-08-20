RNVA offers fall nutrition classes

The RVNA is hosting three nutrition classes this fall.

A diabetes course will run Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., $23 per class or $59 for all three.

Women’s Nutrition & Lifestyle for Weight Management will run Tuesday evenings, Oct. 3 to Nov. 28, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., $159.

A cholesterol workshop will run Tuesdays, Oct. 10 to Nov. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., $195 for all six classes.

Advance registration and payment is required. To learn more or enroll, contact RVNA at 203-438-5555 or write to [email protected]