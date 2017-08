The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee second annual Reagan Dinner is Friday, Sept. 8, at Silver Spring Country Club from 6 to 9 p.m.

State Rep. John Frey will be honored. Keynote speaker is Dick Morris, the author, political consultant and former presidential adviser.

He will sign copies of his new book, Rouge Spooks — The Intelligence War on Donald Trump.

Cost is $100 per person. Online: ridgefieldctcgop.org to reserve a seat. RSVP Sept. 1 or call 203-438-6010.