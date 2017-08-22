The People of Ridgefield Before 1708 is a new seminar in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Ten thousand years ago the glaciers had withdrawn from Ridgefield, leaving behind an environment that was inhospitable to plants and animals alike.

Yet, there is evidence that at least one hunter was here.

Since then, Ridgefield has been populated by people, who lived their lives, raised their families, and lived off of the land.

This course deals with these people, their lives, their tools; and their ability to adjust to the climate changes, and the changes in their environment over the ten thousand years they occupied this land.

Instructor Lynn-Marie Wieland is an archaeologist specializing in southern New England prehistory with a special interest in the Ridgefield to Ward Pound Ridge Reservation area.

She has studied and written about the Indians living here from 6000 BC to 1743 AD.

This three session class meets Wednesdays, Sept. 27; Oct. 4 and11 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Venus building (old high school).

Tuition is $71.

Ridgefield Seniors (age 62and over) pay $53.

Advance registration required.

Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.