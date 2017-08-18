Lewis to give Bhutan presentation Aug. 25

Founders Hall instructor Mari Lewis, along with her husband Ian, will present a travelogue on Bhutan at Founders Hall on Friday, Aug. 25, at 1p.m.

Nestled between China and India in the eastern Himalayans, Bhutan is a predominately Buddhist kingdom that only began to open to outsiders in the mid-1970s.

Lewis notes that the landscape is “scenically beautiful” with terrain that ranges from sub-tropical to 25,000 feet. The couple will share photos of fortresses (dzongs), monasteries, monks, and nuns, schools and students, dwellings from farmhouses to city, and scenery ranging from rice fields and rivers to Himalayan passes.

They will also describe the country’s culture, including religion, symbolism, education, sports and food.

Founders Hall is located at 193 Danbury Road. This travelogue is free and open to the public.