Ridgefield Chorale looks for singers

Do you love to sing and want to join a contemporary singing group? The Ridgefield Chorale is kicking off their fall rehearsal season and would like to invite anyone interested in becoming a member, to join them during open rehearsals on either Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. or Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Both rehearsals will be held at St. Andrew’s Church, 6 Ivy Hill Road in Ridgefield. All are welcome to participate in the rehearsal or just listen in.

“The Chorale provides not only a chance to sing beautiful music, but to do so with people who have become true friends who are dedicated to our community and to each other” said Weston resident Laurie Bradbury. “I’ve been a member for 18 years and still look forward to attending every rehearsal and performing in every concert.”

With the start of the new rehearsal season brings the musical preparation for the fall concert, “Perchance to Dream” — a concert with music about dreams, fantasy and transformation. It will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Western Connecticut State University in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall. Following it three weeks later will be the Holiday Pops Concert on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Ridgefield Playhouse, with proceeds to benefit a local charity.

Those interested in attending an open rehearsal or for more information about joining the Chorale, please contact them at [email protected] or 877-815-5635.

The Ridgefield Chorale is a 70+ member non-profit choir that was founded in 1976, specializing in contemporary music with a strong commitment to community service outgrowth. The Chorale is made up of seasoned musicians and motivated learners from Fairfield and Westchester counties and led by artistic director Daniela Sikora since 1998. For more information, visit www.RidgefieldChorale.org