‘Come and See’ stories and music at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Church is hosting “Come and See,” three evenings of Christian storytelling and music, Aug. 27-29. Worship at 7 preceded by dinner at 5:30.

The church is located at 351 Main St.

The Sunday session will focus on the Loving God, Monday on the Liberating God and Tuesday on the Life-Giving God.

Guest preacher each evening will be the Right Rev. Stephen Cottrell, Bishop of Chelmsford, England. He is the author of several books and is a sought-after speaker throughout the Anglican Communion.

St. Stephen’s developed the program for the three-day event in concert with Christ Church of Redding. All are welcome to “Come and See.” There is no admission charge.