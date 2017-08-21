The Ridgefield Press

‘Come and See’ stories and music at St. Stephen’s

By The Ridgefield Press on August 21, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Religion · 0 Comments

The Right Rev. Stephen Cottrell, Bishop of Chelmsford, England.

St. Stephen’s Church is hosting “Come and See,” three evenings of Christian storytelling and music, Aug. 27-29. Worship at 7 preceded by dinner at 5:30.

The church is located at 351 Main St.

The Sunday session will focus on the Loving God, Monday on the Liberating God and Tuesday on the Life-Giving God.

Guest preacher each evening will be the Right Rev. Stephen Cottrell, Bishop of Chelmsford, England. He is the author of several books and is a sought-after speaker throughout the Anglican Communion.

St. Stephen’s developed the program for the three-day event in concert with Christ Church of Redding. All are welcome to “Come and See.” There is no admission charge.

 

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post 'Town is gridlocked:' Eclipse party in park creates Main Street traffic Next Post Recreation Notes: Camp time
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress