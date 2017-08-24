For those who say journalism is dying, there’s an influx of young, Generation Z writers motivated to turn the tide and breathe new life into this crippled constitutional cornerstone that we call freedom of the press.
Editorial: Thank you, interns
By Steve Coulter on August 24, 2017 in Columns, Commentary, Editorial, Schools · 0 Comments
For those who say journalism is dying, there’s an influx of young, Generation Z writers motivated to turn the tide and breathe new life into this crippled constitutional cornerstone that we call freedom of the press.
And some of these reporters will have roots based right here in Ridgefield.
If you haven’t noticed over the past 12 weeks, The Press has been showing off the work of a half-dozen interns who flocked to our office on Bailey Avenue this summer in pursuit of some real-world experience.
What are the names you should be looking out for in The Wall Street Journal or The New York Times in five to 10 years? Glad you asked: Devon Harford, Callie McQuilkin, Sofia Rodriguez, Truelian Lee, Eleanor De Palma, and Cailla Prisco.
Their list of never-ending responsibilities include: posting stories on our website, sending out our daily newsletter, writing up our weekly history column, copyediting our pages, taking photos at town events, covering meetings, interviewing business owners and residents, researching and developing story leads, and contributing to this year’s Ridgefield! magazine (inserted in this week’s edition).
As an editor, I couldn’t have been more satisfied with all that they’ve produced — and the voracity at which they took on assignments each week.
While I’ve personally thanked them for their individual contributions, I think it’s only right to share my sentiments publicly with our readers who might have started to wonder if their local newspaper had discovered the Fountain of Youth (or just an endless supply of new bylines).
Don’t worry, I was astonished at the rate internship requests came to me earlier this year. Perhaps it has something to do with the results of November’s election; perhaps it’s something much greater — a potential restoration to news reporting and gathering.
Only time will tell.
For now, it’s worth celebrating the work ethic of these fantastic ladies — some college-bound this fall, others returning to Ridgefield High School in two weeks — who came to The Press with blank resumes and left with a skillset befitting of a young professional.
