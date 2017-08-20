Looking Back: Protesting Julia Child

Costumed as cows, chickens, and pigs, animal welfare activists protesting Julia Child stormed the parking lot of Hay Day Cafe, which was hosting a celebration of the chef’s 80th birthday, this week in 1992.

“By defending every farming atrocity from veal crates to battery cages for chickens, Julia Child represents the notion that pleasing the palate justifies animal cruelty,” PETA coordinator Robin Walker said.

“She is a culinary creep.”

Among the protestors was a Julia Child impersonator, dressed in lacey drag, adorned with a tiara and sash reading “Cholesterol Queen.”

Can daydreaming students get a teacher fired?

The hearings continued for tenured Middle School instructor Nancy Sekor, whose 32-year career the district tried to cut short for “incompetence” in the classroom.

“I saw [Sekor’s] students off-task, doodling, talking, staring,” principal Mary Capwell told The Press.

The plaintiff alleged Sekor had also unfairly offered the chance of redoing assignments to only a select group of pupils.

But not all educational news this week was gloomy. On the upside, Ridgefield High School sophomore and avid writer Melodie Goldstein finished penning her first novel.

Targeted at young adults, the book was approximately 160 pages and had been a project of Goldstein’s since March.

The literary teen would write at most 20 pages every other night during the school year and five hours a day during the summer.

Boehringer Ingelheim fired 35 employees, part of its 176 layoffs so far this year, due to economic struggles within the company.

50 years ago

With construction of a new high school on North Salem Road well underway, Superintendent Dr. David Weingast threw his support behind implementing more “hands-on” courses — like Home Economics and Art — in the curriculum.

“The classroom is a relatively sterile and unproductive place,” he said — surprising words for the head of an educational district.

“The students should have proper respect for the textbook, but that is only one source of learning.”

Above all, however, Weingast emphasized the importance of having a multitude of easily-accessible books in the new building.

“The library is the heart of a school,” he told The Press.

A costume party planned by Ridgefielder Ed Lundy took an unusual turn when the host was not able to travel back to Ridgefield from New Jersey in time for the festivities he himself had arranged. The celebration was thrown by guests in Lundy’s stead after a “desperate phone call” from the would-be entertainer to his friends and neighbors.

Local architects and couple, the Coiros suggested Ridgefield was becoming too crowded and would be forced to adapt with its rapidly growing population size.

“Here in the center of Ridgefield the town is beginning to lose its flavor,” Charles Coiro affirmed.

“The question has to be faced whether it’s going to expand or maintain its village character.”

Charles proposed that motor vehicles be barred from Main Street and traffic diverted to other routes.