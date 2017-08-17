Letter: Trump’s road to ruin

To the Editor:

After the forced statement about the horror of Charlottesville and the sophomoric display of testosterone shown towards North Korea, there can be no doubt that Donald Trump is a dangerous sociopath who is leading our country down the road to ruin.

His sycophants and supporters can, will and do spin his behavior as something other than the disturbed rantings of a malformed intellect and twisted psyche that cannot help but spew absolute nonsense that contradicts every possible interpretation of presidential tenor.

Within an hour, he tweets insulting things about one of the most respected black executives in America because he feels slighted, and yet he cannot take the time from cheating his way around the golf course to tweet his disapproval when there are neo-Nazis armed with automatic weapons jack-booting their way through the American narrative.

I predict and pray that Bob Mueller will uncover slimy financial dealings and compromised ethical positions, “like the world has never seen” and we will see the “many sides” of the absolute disgrace that is Donald Trump.

Inside a jail cell would be the most preferable side.

Chris Grey