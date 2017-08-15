The Ridgefield Press

Red Rooster Pub to open in former Toscana location

By Peter Yankowski on August 15, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The former Toscana Ristorante will become the second Red Rooster Pub this fall. The restaurant’s first location is in Newtown. — Peter Yankowski photo

Red Rooster Pub will open in the former Toscana Ristorante location at 43 Danbury Road this fall.

Construction crews were inside the restaurant renovating the space Monday, Aug. 14, and told The Press that news about the restaurant’s official opening date would be coming “in a month.”

An employee at the Red Rooster Pub in Newtown confirmed that the restaurant would be opening a second location in Ridgefield.

Red Rooster owner Tony Ramadani, who also operates Max 40 in Danbury and Portofino in Wilton, did not respond to comment on this story.

Tags:

About author

Peter Yankowski


