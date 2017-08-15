Red Rooster Pub will open in the former Toscana Ristorante location at 43 Danbury Road this fall.

Construction crews were inside the restaurant renovating the space Monday, Aug. 14, and told The Press that news about the restaurant’s official opening date would be coming “in a month.”

An employee at the Red Rooster Pub in Newtown confirmed that the restaurant would be opening a second location in Ridgefield.

Red Rooster owner Tony Ramadani, who also operates Max 40 in Danbury and Portofino in Wilton, did not respond to comment on this story.