Bradley W. Bechard, 58, actor

Bradley W. Bechard passed away unexpectedly August 10, 2017. Born on November 13, 1959, he was the youngest son of the late William Bechard and Helen Spear. He is also predeceased by his older brother Bill Bechard. Brad is survived by his loving and devoted wife Helen Masterson Bechard of Danbury, CT and sister Michelle Bechard (John Weber) of Kensington MD. He will be missed by his UGEM buddies, and his many close friends.

Brad graduated from Western Connecticut University with a BA in Theater Arts – acting was his life-long passion. This passion was only exceeded by his love of dogs – most notably the late Louis, Norman, Ceilidh and the now ever-present Fletcher. He was a dedicated Mets fan, which is a credit to his loyalty and optimism. Brad had a wicked keen sense of humor and loved cooking, playing his guitar, Words with Friends, political discussions, and wished for a return to sanity in the current political climate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society, 147 Grassy Plain Rd. Bethel, CT or online at their website: http://www.daws.org/gifts-and-memorial-donations. Friends may call at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home, 117 South St., Danbury, CT on Friday, August 18, 2017 between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. Brad’s wish was to be cremated. There will be a celebration of Brad’s life at the convenience of his family and friends.

We hope that you have found peace and will love you forever.

To light a candle or leave a condolence in his honor, please visit Danbury memorial.com