Robert B. Morris Jr. (Bob) long time resident of Ridgefield and recently of Roseville, CA died on August 10, 2017.

He was 93.

Born in Ossining, N.Y., Bob was proud of his Hudson River Valley roots. He graduated from high school at 16 and, after an additional year of classes in advanced mathematics, he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Pacific during WWII. He became a Master Sergeant.

After the war, he was a telephone lineman and crewed on an ore boat on the Great Lakes. Returning to college he received an electrical engineering degree from Michigan State University.

During the Korean War, he and his wife Barbara (Jago) Morris were stationed at Cherry Point, NC with the USMC. Bob then joined IBM. His career took him to Poughkeepsie, NY, Rochester, MN, Burlington, VT, the World Trade Division NYC, San Jose, CA and finally Armonk, NY.

His responsibilities included manufacturing, international expansion, real estate development and environmental control.

IBM sent him to the MIT Sloan Fellowship Program, where he received a Master’s Degree in Industrial Management. Retiring from IBM in 1988 as global Director of Environmental Programs, Bob and Barbara returned to California and lived in Roseville. Bob had a deep commitment to public service.

For over a decade, he and Barbara provided a home for foster and Native American children. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America (he was an Eagle Scout and, as an adult, he was on various BSA local and national committees), the United Way, the United States Equestrian Team Foundation, the Campfire Girls, the Sun City Roseville Community Association, Inc. and Saint Clare Church, Roseville.

Bob will be remembered for his very active and sharp mind, his radiant smile, his ever-probing wit and his ability to converse with anyone on a first-name basis. An IBM colleague recently described him as “a man of great honesty, courage and high morals.”

He loved the “Corps,” the “Scouts,” cross-word puzzles, PBS mystery programs, mystery novels, RV’ing with Barbara and his grandchildren, and his dogs.

Bob is survived by his children Robert III (Trey), Andrea, Leah and his grandchildren: Bremner, Anamaria, Sonia and Leah.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara and his 12 dogs.

Memorial donations may be made to St Clare Church, Roseville, CA or Marine Corps League, Merrifield, VA.