Now retired, former New York Yankees stars and multiple World Series winners Bernie Williams and Mariano Rivera played in a charity softball game in Ridgefield on July 29. But to witness a current dynasty in action, they would have had to return to the fields at the old high school nearly a week later.

There, they would have watched top-seed KickFit complete an undefeated season by beating Planet Pizza, 8-2, in the championship game of the Ridgefield Women’s Softball Association on Aug. 4.

Although KickFit is a first-year sponsor, the title was the fourth straight and sixth in the last seven seasons for the team’s core group of players, who won the last three years as Westford Real Estate Management, and previously triumphed while sponsored by Pets & Pictures (2011) and Home Equity (2012).

“It’s a luxury to have players return season after season,” said Kristy Swanson, KickFit’s starting pitcher and manager. “We’ve had the same exact team the last three years, and just about all the same players in the last seven or eight years, with just a few changes.”

After going 12-0 during the regular season and winning its first playoff game, KickFit scored runs in the first three innings to open a 6-0 lead over Planet Pizza.

In the bottom of the first, Meghan Keane’s single and Swanson’s double preceded Bree Joyce’s two-run triple. Denise Brough then singled to score Joyce and give KickFit a quick 3-0 lead.

Two more runs came in the bottom of the second. Jen Timpanelli walked and Courtney Mead singled, and both runners scored on Maureen Cunningham’s single.

Nancy Liskiewicz’s RBI single made it 6-0 in the bottom of the third before Planet Pizza broke through with a run in the top of the fourth.

KickFit got that run back in the bottom of the inning, with Caroline Ward’s double scoring Timpanelli, who was on base via a single.

After Planet Pizza added its final run in the top of the fifth, KickFit closed the scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Natalie Castro blasted a one-out triple and then came home on Mead’s single.

“It was a great year for us,” said Swanson, the winning pitcher in the championship game. “Anytime you can go undefeated and win a title it is a special season.”

Notes: KickFit received a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Due to rainouts earlier in the season, the playoffs were conducted as a single-elimination tournament, rather than the usual double-elimination format.