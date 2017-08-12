Ridgefield lacrosse alumni contest Sunday at Tiger Hollow

The inaugural Ridgefield Lacrosse Alumni Game will take place this Sunday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., at Tiger Hollow Stadium.

The contest will feature former Ridgefield High boys lacrosse players against current varsity team players. The alumni team is comprised of a number of current and former NCAA Division I, II and III players, including Cal Dearth, a 2017 Boston University graduate who is now playing Major League Lacrosse with the Boston Cannons.

The lacrosse program in Ridgefield “has a long and proud history of players who have continued to play lacrosse in college, while staying connected to one another through Ridgefield lacrosse and the RHS program,” said RHS assistant coach Tom Galione in a press release. “The alumni boys pushed hard to make this happen and they were the relentless drivers of this event.”

The event will also feature a free raffle open to all attendees. Prizes include lessons from alumni players and lacrosse equipment.

“This is a great opportunity to show how much lacrosse means to the Ridgefield community,” said Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse President Greg Tebbe. “The event will feature current and former Division I, II and III players, and one Major League Lacrosse player, against our current Ridgefield boys varsity players, some of whom have already committed to play at the college level. It gives our youth players a unique chance to look up to and learn from the players who have come through the same program they play in now.”