Kathleen A. King, food and wine lover

Kathleen Ann (Giglio) King, of New Milford, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2017 in Danbury, CT. after a long brave battle with cancer. She was the husband of Michael King of New Milford.

Kathi, a.k.a. Tata, was born in Norwalk, CT and moved to Danbury when she was a young child.

Kathi graduated from Danbury High School in 1976 and then moved to the sunny state of California where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from San Diego State University. She married Michael and together they welcomed two sons, Sam and Eric.

Her family remembers her as a princess warrior. She was a woman of great strength, determination, and love who was extremely committed to her family. Her faith was strong, highlighted by her double pilgrimages to the Sanctuary Our Lady of Lourdes in France. Kathi thrived on simple pleasures and took delight in gardening, quilting, stained glass cutting as well as spending time with her family, friends and devoted canine companion Daisy. She had a great appreciation for good food, wine and music, and enjoyed a long career in the pharmaceutical industry, much of it with Watson Laboratories and Alexion Pharmaceutical as a quality assurance specialist.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Philip Giglio and Beverly Giglio, her sisters Karen Rogers and Elizabeth Giglio and her brother-in-law Lonnie Rogers.

Kathi is survived by her husband Michael King and her sons, Sam King and Eric King of New Milford, and her dog Daisy. She is also survived by her sister Trish Green (Andy) and her brothers Paul Giglio (Noemia) and Philip McCluskey (Casey); Mother-in-law Barbara Keeler; brother-in-law Bob King (Kathy); sister-in-law Debbie Makowsky (John) and brother-in-law John King; many nieces and nephews.

The family invites friends to the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT, on Friday, August 11, 2017 from 5pm-8pm. A Catholic mass will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 83 Montfort Rd, Litchfield, CT 06759 at 12:30pm, with a reception to follow.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kathi’s amazing and full life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine, 83 Montfort Rd, Litchfield, Ct.