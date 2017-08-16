GED, ABE classes

English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, GED, Credit Diploma Program, and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes start in September in Danbury.

Registration for Credit Diploma classes is Aug. 16 and 17 (returning students) and Aug. 21 and 22 (new). Classes start Sept. 5.

Registration for GED and ABE classes is Aug. 23 (returning students) and Aug. 24 (new students). Classes start Sept. 5.

Call 203-797-4731 for time and location.

ESL and Citizenship classes’ registration is Sept. 11 (returning students) and Sept. 12 and 13 (new students) in Danbury. Call 203-501-4216 for time and location.

Residents must bring a proof of address and identification.

Residents must bring a transcript and identification.