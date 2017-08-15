Gino “Jinx” Baldaserini, a World War II veteran and Ridgefield resident, recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

At the celebration, Congressman Jim Himes — who represents Ridgefield and Connecticut’s Fourth District — presented an American flag to the former soldier. The flag had been flown over the United States Capitol to commemorate the occasion.

Himes went on to thank Baldaserini for his service during World War II supplying General Patton’s tank division in Europe, and for his 55 years of volunteering for the Ridgefield community as a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Baldaserini was also presented with a proclamation remembering his actions on D-Day and at the Battle of the Bulge by the Connecticut VFW.

Recalling his time in military service, the veteran said he most missed the friendship of his comrades in arms.