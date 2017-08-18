Keeler award to Petersen

The Anna Keeler Award for Excellence in History and Civics Education will be awarded to Chris Petersen, seventh grade social studies teacher at Scotts Ridge Middle School.

This year’s event will pay tribute to ‘Ridgefield’s Gilded Age’ with garden cocktails, ale in the historic tavern, live music, auctions, and dinner by Sarah Bouïssou Catering.

The gala is from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person; sponsorship opportunities are also available. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchase online at keelertavernmuseum.org, or by calling the business office at 203-438-5485.