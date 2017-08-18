The Ridgefield Press

Keeler award to Petersen

By The Ridgefield Press on August 18, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

The Anna Keeler Award for Excellence in History and Civics Education will be awarded to Chris Petersen, seventh grade social studies teacher at Scotts Ridge Middle School.

This year’s event will pay tribute to ‘Ridgefield’s Gilded Age’ with garden cocktails, ale in the historic tavern, live music, auctions, and dinner by Sarah Bouïssou Catering.

The gala is from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person; sponsorship opportunities are also available. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchase online at keelertavernmuseum.org, or by calling the business office at 203-438-5485.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Letter: Winter Club for the privileged
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress