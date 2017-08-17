The Ridgefield Press

Keeler Tavern Museum to honor Pankeniers at Cannonball Gala

By The Ridgefield Press on August 17, 2017

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center will be hosting its annual Cannonball Gala fund-raiser on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the museum on Main Street.

The museum will honor Judi and Charlie Pankenier, long-time supporters and museum volunteers, with a presentation of the Cannonball Award.

The Pankeniers are docents and are involved in the education programs, portraying historic figures, guiding students in document analysis, and giving hands-on lessons on Revolutionary and Civil War field medicine.

Mr. Pankenier also serves on the museum’s Board of Directors.

