Keeler Tavern Museum to honor Pankeniers at Cannonball Gala

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center will be hosting its annual Cannonball Gala fund-raiser on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the museum on Main Street.

The museum will honor Judi and Charlie Pankenier, long-time supporters and museum volunteers, with a presentation of the Cannonball Award.

The Pankeniers are docents and are involved in the education programs, portraying historic figures, guiding students in document analysis, and giving hands-on lessons on Revolutionary and Civil War field medicine.

Mr. Pankenier also serves on the museum’s Board of Directors.