This Week’s Movie Menu: Affleck, DiCaprio, Freeman, Hanks, Ovelowo, Robbins, Streep, Wayne among the stars

What sounds good this weekend? A movie? From the comfort of home?

Here’s what you can find on broadcast and cable television stations.

Friday, Aug. 11

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Timothy Robbins and Morgan Freeman shine as prisoners who create lives and sustain hope within the confines of their restricted environment. This sleeper hit never disappoints.

5 p.m. AMC

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg’s celebration of the magic of dinosaurs never ages despite the simplicity of his visual images. The director knows how frighten through visual suggestion.

8 p.m. Spike

Kitty Foyle (1940)

Ginger Rogers was known as a musical comedy star, and comedienne, before stunning audiences with this sensitive dramatic performance. And she won an Oscar.

8 p.m. TCM

Saturday, Aug. 12

Stagecoach (1939)

John Wayne became a superstar with his iconic portrayal of The Ringo Kid in this classic western adventure from director John Ford. Claire Trevor costars as a woman of mystery.

12:15 p.m. TCM

Gone Girl (2014)

Ben Affleck brings all the drama of his pages in the tabloids to this taut David Fincher adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel. But Rosamund Pike walks away with the film.

2:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, FX

Captain Phillips (2013)

Tom Hanks reminds us what a stellar actor he can be when forced to reach beyond his every man persona. He captivates as a man trying to keep his crew safe when pirates take over his ship.

5 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, FXM

Inception (2010)

While director Christopher Nolan collects well-deserved raves for Dunkirk, we recall this mesmerizing tale of the potential of dreams to define lives. Leonardo DiCaprio stars.

5 p.m. WGN

Selma (2014)

David Oyelowo captures the essence of the late Martin Luther King in this moving recreation of a moment in our nation’s history when people said they had experienced enough. And took action.

8 p.m. FXM

Sunday, Aug. 13

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Meryl Streep commands the screen as the most exaggerated of executives. But it’s the quiet moments that make this memorable comedy so memorable.

3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. E

Fargo (1996)

Frances McDormand won an Oscar for her delightful portrayal of a small-town sheriff who outsmarts the bad guys who invade her quiet small-town life. She is extraordinary.

1:45 p.m. IFC