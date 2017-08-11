The Ridgefield Press

Alternating traffic at Route 35 bridge scheduled Monday, Tuesday

By The Ridgefield Press on August 11, 2017 in Business, Happenings, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums next week.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, Aug. 11, that there will be traffic delays on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“The rest of the week Wednesday August 16  through Friday August 18 there will be only minor impacts to traffic,”Wodjenski said.

He added that Eversource Gas will be performing work in the near future that schedule is pending.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will  start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

