Traffic on the south end of Main Street has been shifted on Wilton Road East this morning following a car accident on Wilton Road West (Route 33) Friday, Aug. 11, around 3 a.m.

Fire police closed the highway between Creamery Road and Olmstead Lane because a car took out a utility pole in the middle of the night.

There was also a roadblock at St. John’s Road on the south end.

Utility crews are on scene and must replace the pole.

Some residents lost power from the accident. Power lines were still down around 6 a.m.