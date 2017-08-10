Danielle Verrilli of Audrey Road and Anabela Signorelli of AR Kids have partnered to open AR Shoes this fall.

The new store will carry around a dozen shoe lines, including Steve Madden and Superga.

“We’re looking to bring fun, fashionable, great shoes to the town,” Verrilli said. “We just can’t wait to open.”

“We think Ridgefield definitely needs a shoe store, and we thought it was the natural progression with the AR family to do it,” she said.

The business will open Oct. 15 at 7 Bailey Avenue.

For more information, call 203-894-5182.