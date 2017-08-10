M&T Bank renews Playhouse sponsorship

Frank Micalizzi, Regional President of M&T Bank, presented The Ridgefield Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit performing arts center, with a check to renew their Gold Sponsorship recently in support of The Playhouse’s 2017-2018 Season. The Sponsorship of The Playhouse will help support the many programs that the theater offers, including 200+ live performances, films, arts-education programs, and Met Opera movie-theater transmissions.

“Working together, we all help to make our community economically robust, culturally enriching, and an all-around great place to live and work.” said Micalizzi. “We are proud to partner with non-profit organizations like The Ridgefield Playhouse, which greatly enhance the quality of life for our customers, employees, and neighbors.”

For the check presentation to Playhouse Development team members Bridget Butler and Annette Robinson, Micalizzi was joined by Michael Weinstock, Market President, CT.; Shannon Saltos, Senior Banker, Wilmington Trust; Colleen Caranfa, Ridgefield Branch Manager; Art Murphy, Retail Regional Sales Manager; and Steve Cavazuti, Vice President, Government Banking.

For more information about upcoming Ridgefield Playhouse performances, visit www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call The Box Office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, in Ridgefield, CT.