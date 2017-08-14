ROARings: It’s her time now!

Our little copper and white cutie has had quite an adventure this summer. Because Callie grew up in a shelter, one of our volunteers gave her the fabulous opportunity to spend vacation time with him in a real home and she absolutely loved it.

What an eye-opener it was! She adapted to the house, loved going up and down stairs, would rub up against people and enjoyed the special treat of snuggling up next to a human.

Callie had fun playing with bugs, would chase her tail, discovered TV, all the while purring up a storm with a knack of making people laugh. She’s still her spunky self and can be a little rapscallion when the mood strikes.

It’s her time now and we’re pulling out all the stops! Callie came back to the shelter on Tuesday, raring to go into a loving and forever home — best with adults. A gracious volunteer believes so strongly that Callie should be with a family that she will pay the adoption fee for a qualified applicant.

Fingers crossed, paws crossed … for our beloved Callie!

Our website www.roar-ridgefield.org has information about open hours and adoptable animals.