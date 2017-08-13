Founders Hall: Fall semester

‘New’ is the word for fall! Our upcoming semester offers many new classes, a new event and a new way to register. Learn the latest on climate change. Explore Teddy Roosevelt’s epic Amazon journey, the developments of Europe’s interwar period, and famous political leaders, scientists and social reformers who just happen to be women. History-related seminars investigate the Civil War, recorded sound and the Manzanar internment camp.

To see how time and place affect the arts, try the ‘Espana’ or ‘Americans in Paris’ classes. The latter includes an opportunity to travel to Paris with a WestConn class. Learn about an aristocratic detective, Hitchcock films and the building blocks of music. Try an acrylic workshop or printmaking. Learn ballroom dancing or a Zen approach to photography. Trips can take you to Newport, the New York Historical Society, Goodspeed Opera House and the Connecticut River by riverboat and steam train.

New among many social events this fall is a Monte Carlo Night that will feature games, dancing, food and fun.

A favorite returning event is our biennial ladies night out, proceeds from which help fund all these programs.

Newest of all is online registration, which we strongly encourage you to use. It’s simple, secure and convenient, and will streamline the registration process for staff. That means more time and resources devoted to great programming.

If you have not yet heard from Community Pass (our online administrator) with directions for online registration, please call Tracy at 203-431-7000. Help with online registration is available in our computer room starting on Monday, Aug. 14.

Sundae Tea, sponsored by Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, Friday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m.