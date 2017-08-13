Recreation Notes: Learn how to swim

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s popular swim lessons start on Monday, Sept. 11. Member registration begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, and open registration is available on Monday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. American Red Cross certified offerings include: parent and child classes, preschool aquatics, learn to swim classes, and adult lessons.

You can become certified swim instructor in just nine days. Our Water Safety Instructor course is available to students ages 16 and older. Classes are Sept. 19-Nov. 14 on Tuesdays from 5:45 to 9:45 p.m. at Barlow Mountain pool.

The curriculum covers teaching progressions, lesson planning, recognizing common skill errors, and providing corrective feedback. Upon completion of all activities and written exams, students will receive an American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certificate. There is a physical pre-course skills test which takes place in the pool and must be passed in order to take the course. The test is on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Recreation Center pool. For a list of skills required, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.