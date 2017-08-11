Thrift Shop: The joy in shopping

There’s joy in shopping. One of the pleasures of volunteering at the Thrift Shop is watching people discover the joy in shopping.

“My granddaughter is going to love this Lily Pulitzer dress.” “This Brooks Brothers suit is $35. It’s a $900 suit and it fits perfectly.” “My daughter just bought an antique house. This old crate is great.” These are true comments — all from the same day. The Thrift Shop is not a typical store. You can’t just run in and pick something up. You need to browse and poke around — savor the experience. Our volunteers put new items out all day long, so when you pass by a table or look in a rack for a second time, chances are you’ll see something different. You’ll probably bump into another customer or a volunteer you know and chat a bit too. Maybe even make a new friend. Come experience the joy in shopping. The Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2 at 21B Governor Street. We accept donations whenever we are open. Use the Bailey Avenue entrance, for donation drop-offs.