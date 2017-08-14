The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: July 23-31

By The Ridgefield Press on August 14, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

Eighteen homes worth a total of $12,984,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi July 23-31, with $30,523 in conveyance taxes collected. Transfers included:

11 Acorn Place: Mark and Sarah Blandford to Matthew Leonard and Annmarie Smith, July 18, $750,000.

214 High Ridge Avenue: 214 High Ridge Associates LLC of Greenwich to Nicolas Carcelen and Cameron Cole-Carcelen of High Ridge Avenue, July 24, $675,000.

43 Twin Ridge Road: John and Janet Salciccioli to Thomas and Andrea McCann, July 24, $860,000.

105 Scodon Drive: Christopher and Mary Conte to Joseph Rahtelli II and Kaitlyn Van Ake of July 24, $650,000.

14 Stonewall Lane: Robert and Peggy Lamneck of Stonewall Lane to Sean Christopher Smith and Amanda Turner of Stamford, July 25, $1,025,000.

16 Rowland Lane: Sturges Brothers Inc of Bailey Avenue to Tammy Gartner, July 25, $640,000.

75 Soundview Road: Gregory and Patricia Ackley to Ryan Kaupelis and Jennifer Meyers, July 26, $645,000.

52 Mimosa Circle: Robert Jackson and Elizabeth Clark to Scott and Meredith Clark of Greenwich, July 26, $590,000.

262 Keeler Drive: BRS LLC. to Anthony and Janine Carboni, July 27, $775,000.

64 Holmes Road: Michael and Carlyn Bergman to Gelin Lei and Jian Luo of Olcott Way. July 27, $815,000.

131 Ramapoo Road: Jonathan and Katherine Garand to Dzmitry Zhykh and Veranika Hyrn, July 28, $385,000.

17 Mimosa Court: Patrick and Jacqueline Becke Deane to Robert and Elizabeth Clarke-Jackson of Mimosa Court, July 28, $700,000.

74 Whipstick Road: Hope Gaisser Trust to Matthew and Katherine Schardt of Silver Spring Road, July 31, $885,000.

70 Norrans Ridge Drive: George and Beverly Novy to Livea James Pellissery and Nevil John Pozholiparambil of Stamford, July 31, $1,325,000.

38 Stony Hill Road: Terrence and Geraldine Shay to Maximilian Capshaw and Roisin Orourke, July 31, $499,500.

14 Woodchuck Lane: Stephen Cavazuti and Ann McCarthy to Matthew and Brittany Coogan, July 31, $675,000.

22 North Salem Road: Michael and Lara Darcy of Dublin, Ireland, to John Pollard and Leslie Bernstein., July 31, $535,000.

635 North Salem Road: John Hartcorn of Danbury to Mary Keller, July 31, $530,000.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post The Conscious Cook: One hot tomato! Next Post New sponsor, familiar result as KickFit wins women's softball title
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress