The Ridgefield Press

Hulda Lane shooting case remains ‘under investigation’

By Peter Yankowski on August 10, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Hulda Lane home where Police say the shooting took place. Ivanha Paz photo

Ridgefield police said Monday, Aug. 7, that there is no new information to disclose about the investigation into the June 5 shooting at a home on Hulda Lane.

Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz told The Press that the matter is “still under investigation” and that no arrests have been made.

An unsealed affidavit said that a group of teenagers attempted to steal a Land Rover from the home. A 15-year-old girl from Waterbury was shot in the back during the incident, and was taken to Waterbury Hospital where she was treated for injuries and released.

As part of an investigation into the shooting, police searched the home of Mauro Tropeano, who originally called to report the attempted car theft. At the scene, police found $26,000 in cash, a large collection of pills and marijuana, and several firearms, the affidavit said.  

— Peter Yankowski

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield police: No update on Hulda Lane shooting; investigation timeline unknown

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Police plan to replace missing stop sign at Peaceable Hill intersection Next Post Walsh's Wonderings — The family suitcase
About author

Peter Yankowski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress