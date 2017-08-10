The Ridgefield Press

In this week’s Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on August 10, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

On the front page of this week’s Ridgefield Press: A proposed jazz festival prompts a hotel room discussion, the Nutmeg Festival celebrates a birthday, traffic detours decide to take the weekend off, the skate park holds a celebration for its namesake, the schools make a switch to a cloud-based phone system, Martin Park welcomes visitors of all ages, and Sunset Hall finds a (famous) buyer.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • Dick Cavett is moving to town. The famous talk show host purchased Sunset Hall on Old West Mountain Road last month.
  • He must have been attracted to Ridgefield’s blossoming and booming art scene. It was the main topic of discussion at Monday night’s Economic Development Commission meeting where a proposed jazz festival earned praise from several members. The idea is to have it in the first weekend of August next year.
  • Speaking of August weekends, this ones a good one to hang around in town: The library hosts its pop culture celebration, RidgeCon, the parks and recreation folks are promoting Graham Day at the skate park, and St. Stephen’s will once again be the site of the Nutmeg Festival (turning 111 this year). Who can hate on that bevy of options?
  • It’s not all feature-y fluff though: The Press reports on school phones, Verizon’s lack of coverage in Ridgebury, and the Winter Club on Peaceable Street.
  • In the editorial section, said winter club draws the ire of one local resident.
  • He’s not the only angry resident though: State Rep. John Frey tees off on all things Hartford in a special “Viewpoints” column this week.
  • There’s also some coverage provided to new businesses in town. There will be more next week, too. So keep your eyes open!
  • The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 4,989 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
  • More than 18,342 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
  • Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.

Related posts:

  1. In this week’s Ridgefield Press
  2. In this week’s Ridgefield Press
  3. In this week’s Ridgefield Press
  4. In this week’s Ridgefield Press

Tags: ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — The family suitcase
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress