Nutmeg Festival turns 111 Saturday

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hosts its 111th annual Nutmeg Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, on the church’s leafy campus at 351 Main Street. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will go to local charities.

What began in 1906 as an apron and cake sale by the Ladies Guild has become one of Connecticut’s oldest church fairs. It gets under way at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. with live music, food, magic, books, children’s activities, a white elephant sale, silent auction, raffle and many other attractions for all ages.

Entertainment will include Dixieland music performed by the Catoonah Street Jazz & Blues Society and magic by Ben Nemzer, a New York magician who performs throughout the tri-state area. Children’s activities will feature games and face painting, to name a few. Food will be available all day, from cookies and pies at the Saint Stephen’s Ville Cookie Monster and Pantry booths, to hot dogs, hamburgers and other specialties courtesy of Odeen’s Barbecue.

All raffle proceeds will benefit non-profits serving the greater Danbury Area: Jericho Partnership and Amos House, which serve the homeless population, and Danbury Youth Services. First of three prizes is a one-week stay at a home in Wilmington, VT, near the Mt. Snow ski resort. Second prize is a $500 gift certificate from Craig’s Fine Jewelry and third is a Weber Gas Grill from Ridgefield Hardware.

All silent auction proceeds will go to numerous other local charities.

Admission is free.

Go to www.nutmegfestival.org for more information or call the church office, 203-438-3789.