Road work, paving, drainage includes ADA projects

Summer’s here and the time is right for working in the street — and this year the town’s paving plans include some handicapped accessibility projects.

The Highway Department’s summer road work is underway, with voters in the May budget referendum having approved $1,840,000 for “roads, drainage and ADA infrastructure” as part of the $142 million in town and school spending for 2017-18.

“A lot of preparation is under way now, to prepare for the paving in the fall, plus we are paving,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi Monday, July 31.

Town Highway Department crews were out this week readying Old Branchville Road and Pilgrim Hill Road for paving by the contractor Tilcon. Actual paving was projected to start around Aug. 4.

Drainage work on North Street is continuing and should be completed by second week of August by the contractor Nazzaro, who is then due to start work on Bobby’s Court, Marconi said.

Town crews planned to finish up in the Lincoln Lane and Old Washington Road area, then move on to High Ridge, Dave Buccitti of the Highway Department told Marconi.

Contractor Guy Marchison will be doing catch basin repair work at both Branchville and Farmingville schools, finishing before school starts. He is also repairing a number of other catch basins around town, including some on roads that aren’t on this year’s paving list.

Paving work planned in connection with the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA. is starting up.

“We’re paving at Tiger Hollow on August 4 for handicapped accessibility and ADA compliance,” Marconi said.

This includes projects at the top of the hill, near the high school building, where there’ll be paving work around the softball field.

“A path to ADA complaint port-o-john, to the dugout, to the visitor’s dugout, that whole area will be made handicapped compliant,” Marconi said.

ADA-related paving is also planned down below, by the Tiger Hollow stadium and football field.

“We are paving an additional area down by the field that will be for visitor handicapped parking,” Marconi said, “so that someone arriving to a game in a van will be able to leave the vehicle and use the surface of the track to travel around the perimeter of that field to the visitors’ bleachers, which are all handicapped accessible.

Silverio Asphalt Paving of Danbury has the contract for the Tiger Hollow paving.