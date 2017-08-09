The Ridgefield Press

Wall’s well

By Macklin K. Reid on August 9, 2017 in Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Guy Marchison, right, and crew working on the Ballard Park wall Wednesday, Aug. 9.

A section of the Ballard Park wall sat, knocked over, more than a month.

The Ballard Park stone wall, damaged when hit by car earlier in the summer, finally got repairs this week. Contractor Guy Marchison and his crew used the original stone blocks and ironwork. “You could never duplicate this railing. It’s 120 years old,” said Marchison.

The Parks and Recreation Department had put the job out to bid more than a month ago, but working through the town’s insurance company to make sure costs were covered held the project up. Marchison started the job Aug. 8 and was near to finishing when photographed Aug. 9. 

Macklin K. Reid

