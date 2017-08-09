Rex Lynn Griswold, 56, died in his home in Texas on Aug. 4. He had been battling Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) for 7 years.

He was born in Carrollton, Mo. to Park and Janet (Reimer) Griswold on Oct. 6, 1960. He was the youngest of three siblings.

He graduated from Central Missouri State.

In 1992, Griswold met and married Traci Simpson. The couple had two sons, William Park and Wilson Howard.

He worked at Nestle for 25 years, ending as vice president of sales.

He enjoyed cycling and was a triathlete.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years and his two sons. He’s also survived by his mother, Janet Griswold; his brother, Tony Griswold, and his spouse, Kathleen; his sister, Pam Sides, and her spouse, Greg.

His friends and family have established The Rex Griswold Foundation with a mission to fund research for MSA.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church,

3101 Coit Road, Plano, TX.

Donation may be made at www.rexgriswoldfoundation.org