Lillian (Lee) Elizabeth Knox, 87, town employee of the year

Lillian (Lee) Elizabeth Knox, 87, of Ridgefield, wife of late William C. Knox, passed away on July 3, 2017 at Norwalk Hospital. She battled with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia.

Mrs. Knox was born on August 28, 1929, A daughter of the late Frank and Julia Kropfl in Elizabeth Pennsylvania. She was one of eight children. Mrs. Knox attended Catholic schools in the Bronx and then went on to work at the New York library and Macy’s before relocating to Westchester where she was a bookkeeper for many businesses.

Married in 1976 to William C. Knox in California. They later moved to Nevada where they owned a ranch and rehabilitated injured animals. After seven years, they settled in Ridgefield Connecticut to be closer to their family. She was a Ridgefield resident for 27 years.

Mrs. Knox was a hard worker. For many years, she helped her daughter manage a successful nail salon in New Canaan, Connecticut. Thereafter, she happily gained employment at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreational Center for 15 years; during which time she received the employee of the year award. She loved her job greeting all the members at 6 a.m. with a smile on her face. Mrs. Knox will be remembered for having a heart of gold and an outgoing personality which was easily recognized in Ridgefield!



She enjoyed cooking, a sunny day at the beach, a day of shopping or a special trip to Mohegan Sun. Most of all, she loved being part of her grandchildren’s activities and accomplishments.

Mrs. Knox is survived by her two daughters Dina Wurfbaum of Ridgefield and Elaine Cerbone of Cape Coral, Fla. Her family grew to include five grandchildren, Christopher, Brendon, Michael, Louie and Charlie plus five great-grandchildren. She loved having her family around which made the holidays and birthdays her favorite times.

Private memorial services were held.

In the lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson’s Research would be appreciated.