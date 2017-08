Ridgefield Kempo will be opening Monday, Aug. 14, in the former location of Kennedy’s All American Barber Club at 105 Danbury Road.

“Kempo is a striking art, a method of practical self defense,” owner and instructor George Woolf told The Press.

Classes for all ages will be offered Monday through Saturday. The studio will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.