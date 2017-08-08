Elaine Helen Jabara, 92, mother of Ridgefielder

She was a once-in-a-lifetime woman, the matriarch, the lifeline of our family who carried the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings.

Elaine Helen Jabara, 92, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away Thursday, August 3.

Elaine was born to the late George and May Massabni in Brooklyn, New York.

She was married to the love of her life, Theodore Richard, for 69 years, until he died in 2014. They began their life together in Brooklyn, New York. Elaine was Ted’s staunch supporter and companion whose wisdom, style and grace blessed their journey, as they grew their hospitality business. She led a Cinderella life, yet regardless of her shoes, she always kept her feet on the ground. She lived her life with unshakable faith, highly involved in the Orthodox Church.

Elaine Jabara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Dan Walsh; son and daughter-in-law, Richard Jabara and Lori Jabara of Ridgefield, Connecticut; and son Ted, Jr. Along with her sisters Peggy Merhige and Valerie Deep.

Eight grandchildren will carry on her legacy, Kaitlin Walsh, Danny Walsh, Kristen Jabara, Danielle Jabara, Cassandra Jabara, Ted Jabara III, Justin Jabara, George Jabara and Eric Bateman, husband of Kaitlin and her great grandson, Aidan Bateman

Elaine Jabara’s strength paired with her softness, her intuition, wit, and unflappable loyalty had a life changing impact on each of her family members. Elaine was a beautiful spirit. Her elegance is how she will always be remembered.

Viewing will be held Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m., Saint Anthony’s Orthodox Church, 385 Ivy Lane, Bergenfield, NJ (cross street Ivy Lane and Manor Road).

Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

Flowers can be sent to Saint Anthony’s Church. Broderick’s Flowers, 34 North Washington Ave, Bergenfield, NJ 07621 (800)-966-1773.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Following the service, the burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery, 425 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631.

Mercy Lunch will be at 1pm, Sear Restaurant, 411 Piedmont RD, Closter, NJ 07624

Barrett Funeral Home, Tenafly, NJ is in charge of arrangements.