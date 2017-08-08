Ridgefield Half Marathon to be held Oct. 1

Celebrating its 41st year, the Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon, presented by the Wolfpit Running Club, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 7:45 a.m.

The iconic race will feature a new start and finish area at the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield at 41 Governor Street, providing a “race central” for participants and spectators. Race central will feature finishers’ food, music, and a celebration area for participants.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield is excited to host the Ridgefield Half Marathon this year. Our facilities and grounds provide not only a place for Ridgefield’s students to participate in our award-winning youth programming, but will also be a place for the community to come together to enjoy the 41st year of this race, which directly relates to one of our core values for sports, fitness and

recreation,” says Mike Flynn, BGCR’s Executive Director.

Registration for the Ridgefield Half Marathon is available now at www.ridgefieldhalf.com. VIP entries are available, gaining entrants. The race is filling quickly and may close before race day.

The classic “two-loop lollipop” course will wind through the streets of south Ridgefield, featuring cheer zones and music to inspire runners. The course is spectator-friendly, giving friends and family multiple opportunities to cheer racers along the way. All finishers will receive an exclusive medal and a premium long-sleeve tech t-shirt.

Businesses interested in partnering with the Ridgefield Half Marathon should contact [email protected]

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Nancy Barlow at 203-438-7778 or email at [email protected]