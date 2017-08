Nothing like a band making its Ridgefield debut!

That’s exactly what Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys will do Thursday, Aug, 17, in Ballard Park when they take the CHIRP stage at 7 p.m.

The band, which hails from Nashville, is described as eclectic Americana and was named one of NPR Music’s 12 best live performance sessions in 2015.

For more information about the band, visit www.lindsayloumusic.com.

The concert was underwritten by Naomi Manners Stern. The rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse.