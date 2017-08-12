The Ridgefield Press

Dustbowl Revival returns to CHIRP stage Aug. 15

By The Ridgefield Press on August 12, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Dustbowl Revival brings upbeat, old-school American sounds to Ballard Park next week.

This happy, fun band made its CHIRP debut last summer and those who attended loved them, says CHIRP founder Barbara Manners.

They will play in Ridgefield Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. in what is expected to be another “jaw-dropping performance” packed with noises that emulate a “sonic safari.”

The band consists of a tuba, washboard, accordion, fiddle, mandolin, trumpet and guitar.

The concert is underwritten by the 3Bs Foundation.

Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse. The concert is free.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post RVNA Today: Meningococcal vaccines
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress