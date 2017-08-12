Dustbowl Revival returns to CHIRP stage Aug. 15

Dustbowl Revival brings upbeat, old-school American sounds to Ballard Park next week.

This happy, fun band made its CHIRP debut last summer and those who attended loved them, says CHIRP founder Barbara Manners.

They will play in Ridgefield Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. in what is expected to be another “jaw-dropping performance” packed with noises that emulate a “sonic safari.”

The band consists of a tuba, washboard, accordion, fiddle, mandolin, trumpet and guitar.

The concert is underwritten by the 3Bs Foundation.

Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse. The concert is free.