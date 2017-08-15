The Ridgefield Press

Bridge and Mah Jongg classes

Bridge and Mah Jongg are wonderful social games that can be played on many levels, each of them providing a good mental workout. Day and evening classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Mah Jongg for Beginners starts Tuesday, Sept. 19 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and Thursday, Oct. 5 (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.), meets six weeks and costs $128.

Beginner Bridge meets Tuesdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 31 (seven sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, $149) which covers the basics of bridge bidding and play, and is for the total beginner.

Bridge Basics Plus meets Wednesdays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 1 (six sessions, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $128) and is for people with limited (or long ago) bridge experience.   

Bridge Continued meets Tuesdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 31 (seven sessions, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., $149) and takes you further into bidding, strategy and play of the hand and is for people who have had beginners bridge or similar experience.  

Ridgefield senior discount available (age 62 and over). Advanced registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

 

