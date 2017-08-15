Library opens registration for mini-golf tournament

The Ridgefield Library has opened registration for the Inaugural Challenge Cup mini-golf tournament. The tournament is the signature event of a new mini-golf benefit, introduced this year as part of the annual “Love Your Library” Day celebration.

“FORE! your library,” presented by Silver Spring Country Club, will transform all three floors of the library into an 18-hole mini-golf course on September 15 & 16, with separate events for adults and families over the weekend.

Organizations and individuals interested in securing advance sponsorship packages can contact Laureen Bubniak, the Library’s Director of Development, at 203-438-2282, x11029 or at [email protected].