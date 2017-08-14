SAT prep in the fall

Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep, the largest independently owned SAT Prep company in this region, is offering PSAT, SAT and ACT Prep classes in Ridgefield. Lentz & Lentz has been successfully preparing students to take the SAT’s and PSAT’s at moderate prices for more than 37 years. Cost is $425 including all course materials. The course meets on Sundays, Sept. 10, 17, 24; Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The course allows participants to study in a leisurely, intelligent way, in order to develop the strategies, test-taking tips and shortcuts needed to do well. SAT Prep students (only) may opt to take an additional ACT Supplement on Nov. 5, 12 and 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. for a total of $625. The ACT Prep is not sold separately.

All classes meet at the Venus Building (use Governor Street entrance opposite police station).

Visit lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.