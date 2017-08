The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will host its final First Fridays: A Contemporary Cocktail Party of the 2017 season. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Tickets available at the door.

To RSVP for the talk, call Kathryn Tufano at 203-438-4519, ext. 148, or email [email protected] by Monday, Aug. 28.